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WWE continues to make updates to the advertised lineup for this coming week’s episode of WWE Raw from “The Lone Star State” of Texas.

Ahead of the March 16 episode of the show, WWE has confirmed the addition of WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a non-title tilt against Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day.

Earlier this weekend, Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri in one on one action was also added to the 3/16 lineup.

Also scheduled for Monday’s WWE Raw in Texas is El Grande Americano vs. OG El Grande Americano, AJ Lee vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, as well as the returns of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Rumored but not announced for the “3:16 Day” of WWE Raw in “The Lone Star State” is a potential surprise return of WWE Hall Of Fame legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

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