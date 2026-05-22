Another match has officially been added to the lineup for the AEW Double or Nothing “Buy In” pre-show this Sunday.

AEW announced on Thursday that Death Riders members Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta will square off against The Opps trio of Hook, Katsuyori Shibata and Anthony Bowens in six-man tag team action.

The match stems directly from the events of Wednesday night’s combined Dynamite and Collision broadcast.

During Will Ospreay’s match against Shibata, Bowens made his way out to support Shibata at ringside. That quickly led to the Death Riders appearing in defense of Ospreay, forcing Bowens to back off before the situation escalated further.

Ospreay ultimately went on to defeat Shibata.

Things didn’t calm down after the bell, either.

Following the match, Ospreay and Samoa Joe exchanged words as the build toward their Double or Nothing showdown continued, further intensifying tensions between the two groups heading into Sunday’s pay-per-view event.

The addition brings the current Buy In lineup to three matches.

Also scheduled for the pre-show is a massive 10-man tag team bout pitting Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong, Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall against Anthony Agogo, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean and Shane Taylor.

Additionally, AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion duo Megan Bayne and Lena Kross are set to defend against Viva Van and Zayda Steel in a five-minute title eliminator match.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Sunday night for live AEW Double Or Nothing results coverage.