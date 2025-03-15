The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.
On Friday evening, All Elite Wrestling announced a new women’s match for the weekly Saturday night prime time TNT and MAX program.
The new match will see Megan Bayne go one-on-one against Thunder Rosa.
Also scheduled for the March 15 episode of AEW Collision in Las Vegas, Nevada are the following matches:
* Undisputed Kingdom (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis
