The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

On Friday evening, All Elite Wrestling announced a new women’s match for the weekly Saturday night prime time TNT and MAX program.

The new match will see Megan Bayne go one-on-one against Thunder Rosa.

Also scheduled for the March 15 episode of AEW Collision in Las Vegas, Nevada are the following matches:

* Undisputed Kingdom (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)

* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet

* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis

