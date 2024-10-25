The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

On Friday afternoon, AEW announced the addition of Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade in one-on-one action for the October 26 episode in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Previously announced for the 10/26 AEW on TNT two-hour Saturday night live program is Ricochet vs. Lio Rush, as well as FTR vs. LFI.

Make sure to check back here on Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results.

