The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

Following the WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 special event on Sunday night in Lowell, Massachusetts, WWE NXT returns to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this Tuesday night for their weekly WWE NXT on The CW Network show.

As noted, WWE has announced Lexis King vs. Myles Borne in a Blindfold match, The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) vs. Wren Sinclair and a mystery partner, as well as Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Lola Vice, ZARIA and WWE Women’s Speed and NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca.

In an update, a digital exclusive backstage segment was released after WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 on Sunday night, which shows WWE NXT General Manager Ava making Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan official for the August 26 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

