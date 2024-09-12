The lineup for tonight’s AEW Collision taping continues to take shape.

Ahead of the Thursday, September 12 AEW Collision taping in Dayton, Ohio, the company has announced a new women’s match for the show.

Scheduled to be taped tonight and airing this Saturday on TNT, Serena Deeb will go one-on-one against Yuka Sakazaki.

Previously announced for the 9/14 AEW Collision being taped tonight in Dayton is FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) in tag-team action.

Make sure to check back tonight for complete AEW Collision spoilers from Dayton, OH.