The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Ahead of the January 17, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown in San Diego, California, WWE has announced a new singles match for the show.

Joining the growing lineup for this week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand prime time program is Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes in one-on-one action.

Also scheduled for tonight:

* Solo Sikoa returns

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Title)

* Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza (WWE Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender Match)

