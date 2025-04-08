The lineup for WrestleMania 41 continued to take shape on the penultimate episode of WWE Raw leading up to the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

As noted, WWE kicked off the April 7 episode of WWE Raw at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota with Adam Pearce announcing a change to the originally advertised WWE Women’s World title match at WrestleMania 41.

That was not all.

Later in the show, after El Grande Americano stuck a foreign object in his mask to cheat for the win along with The Creed Brothers against the LWO, Rey Mysterio approached Raw General Manager Adam Pearce backstage.

Pearce told him to name the time and place and he’ll give him Chad Gable, however Mysterio made it clear he didn’t want Gable, he wants the guy who has been disrespecting lucha libre, El Grande Americano.

It’s made official for WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.