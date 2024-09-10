The card for WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues to take shape.

As noted, WWE announced that The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan will defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against The Terror Twins’ Rhea Ripley at the upcoming premium live event.

In another showdown of The Judgment Day vs. The Terror Twins, it was announced later in the show that Finn Balor will be going one-on-one against Damian Priest at the upcoming PLE scheduled for next month.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is scheduled to take place on October 5 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

