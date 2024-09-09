The lineup for the “Season Premiere” of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.
On Sunday evening, WWE confirmed the addition of a six-woman tag-team contest, one which features a mystery partner on one side of the ring.
Announced for the September 9 episode of WWE Raw in Calgary, Alberta, Canada is Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria and a mystery partner against the Pure Fusion Collective team consisting of Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark.
Previously announced for the 9/9 Raw in Calgary:
* Bret Hart appears
* Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee
* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Unholy Union
* WWE Intercontinental Title No. One Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne
Who will the MYSTERY partner be tomorrow night on #WWERaw?! @ZelinaVegaWWE & @Real_Valkyria must be cookin' something here… pic.twitter.com/dslTBYfcJe
— WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2024