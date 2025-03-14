The lineup for this week’s TNA Wrestling pay-per-view continues to take shape.

During the TNA Sacrifice 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and Sportsnet from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, a few new bouts were announced.

As noted, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella announced that TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) will be taking on Ash & Heather By Elegance and George Iceman in two-on-three action at the March 14 pay-per-view event.

Additionally, the TNA Sacrifice 2025 “Countdown” pre-show will feature First Class duo AJ Francis & KC Navarro taking on the team of Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr.

Finally, Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian was announced as Kazarian came out to join Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on special guest commentary for the TNA World Championship main event of the 3/13 episode of TNA iMPACT, which saw Joe Hendry first defeat Ryan Nemeth, before beating Hammerstone in back-to-back duty.

TNA Sacrifice 2025 is scheduled to take place from El Paso, Texas on Friday, March 14.

