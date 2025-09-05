Another update to the advertised lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision was made on Thursday evening.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Thursday night to announce the addition of a segment on the September 6 episode of AEW Collision on TNT and HBO Max from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Now confirmed for the 9/6 installment of the weekly Saturday night prime time program is an appearance by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis, who will speak live during the show.

Previously announced for Saturday’s AEW Collision show is Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a match where if Briscoe wins, he’ll earn a TNT Championship match against Kyle Fletcher, Adam Priest & “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington vs. FTR, as well as an All Star 8-Woman Tag match with “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron vs. Triangle Of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, & Skye Blue) & Megan Bayne.

