Another update has been made to the lineup for tonight’s post-Double Or Nothing 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS show, which airs at 8/7c live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, AEW President Tony Khan checked in with an announcement regarding a new segment.

“Moné has changed everything,” Khan began on X. “AEW’s NEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone keeps her AEW Double Or Nothing victory celebration rolling through LA, plus ‘The CEO’ is inviting us all to the party TONIGHT!”

The TBS Women’s Championship Celebration of Mercedes Mone joins the following previously announced matches and segments scheduled for the 5/29 episode of AEW Dynamite in L.A.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/29/2024)

* Jon Moxley (C) vs. Rocky Romero (IWGP Title Eliminator)

* Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch (Presented By House Of Dragons)

* Kris Statlander, Stokely Hathaway Explain Willow Nightingale Attack

* Chris Jericho’s “TV Time With The Learning Tree”

* The Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet For AEW Title Shot

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Los Angeles, CA.