Another new segment has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Ahead of the September 18 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program, it has been announced that Hangman Page will appear on the show.
“Last week on AEW Dynamite, a deranged Hangman Adam Page went wild backstage attacking Jeff Jarrett,” the announcement read. “There’s no telling what he’ll do TONIGHT! Dynamite starts at 8/7c LIVE on TBS!”
Additionally, the 9/18 AEW on TBS two-hour prime time program this evening will include:
* Jon Moxley Appears Live
* Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos
* The Elite vs. Don Callis Family
* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
* Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb
