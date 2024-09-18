Another new segment has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the September 18 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program, it has been announced that Hangman Page will appear on the show.

“Last week on AEW Dynamite, a deranged Hangman Adam Page went wild backstage attacking Jeff Jarrett,” the announcement read. “There’s no telling what he’ll do TONIGHT! Dynamite starts at 8/7c LIVE on TBS!”

Additionally, the 9/18 AEW on TBS two-hour prime time program this evening will include:

* Jon Moxley Appears Live

* Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos

* The Elite vs. Don Callis Family

* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

* Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb

