The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

On Thursday evening, All Elite Wrestling confirmed the addition of “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Moriarty for the TNT Championship on Saturday’s new episode of AEW Collision on TNT and HBO Max.

The Rhodes-Moriarty title tilt joins the previously announced match for the July 26 episode, which features Athena defending her ROH Women’s World Championship against Alex Windsor.

The ongoing AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator tournament will also continue on Saturday night’s show.

