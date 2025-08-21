Another new championship clash is now official for this weekend’s All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling co-promoted pay-per-view.

During this week’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night in Glasgow, Scotland, the finals of the AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament took place.

In the finals, the Brodido duo of Brody King and Bandido ended up fighting to a time-limit draw against the veteran FTR team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

After the match ruling was announced, it was made official that The Hurt Syndicate duo of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will be defending their AEW World Tag-Team Championships against both Brodido and FTR at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London.

