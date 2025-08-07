The lineup for the next AEW and NJPW joint pay-per-view event continues to take shape.

As noted, during the August 6 episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin challenged Jon Moxley to a match at Forbidden Door.

But that wasn’t the only addition to the card.

Additionally, a four-woman TBS Championship Eliminator bout took place, with the winner being guaranteed a title shot against reigning champion “The CEO” Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door.

When all was said-and-done, it was newcomer to the scene in AEW, Alex Windsor, who managed to get her hand raised following a hard-fought four-way battle, which also included Skye Blue, Billie Starkz and Queen Aminata.

Once the match wrapped up, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm entered the ring to help Windsor celebrate. Mercedes Mone’s theme hits and “The CEO” made her way out, settling in the ring and stepping to Windsor, raising the TNT title high in the air to show what they will be fighting for at Forbidden Door.

It was then that out of nowhere, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena hit the ring and jumped off the top-rope, blasting Storm with her finisher. Mone then hit Windsor with her finisher as well. The two left them laying to end the eventful post-match scene.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 24, 2025, live from the O2 Arena in London, England.