Those were the words uttered by WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch during the WWE Clash In Paris 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, England, where a title defense against a WWE Hall of Fame legend was announced.

“Big Time Becks” will defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella at the WWE Clash in Paris premium live event this coming weekend.

Lynch began her promo on Monday’s special day-time episode of WWE Raw by recalling her WWE tryout in the city.

“It was a dump then and it’s a dump now,” Lynch said.

She then went on to say she’s not someone who can be called out, which brought Nikki Bella to the ring.

“Becky, if you’re not a dog then why are you acting like a little bitch?” Nikki asked, questioning why Becky refused to defend the title against her. “I’m not giving away opportunities, especially to Broke Neck Barbie,” Becky fired back.

Nikki reminded her that she was the one who carved the path in WWE, while Becky admitted she never wanted to respect her — she wanted to replace her. Nikki then claimed Becky was Charlotte Flair’s sidekick, which Becky quickly rejected. Nikki went further, questioning if Becky had “balls” and calling her a coward.

“‘The Man’ is not a coward,” Lynch responded, before ultimately agreeing to face Nikki at WWE Clash in Paris with her women’s I-C strap on-the-line.

When Becky tried for a cheap shot, Nikki countered and set up for the Rack Attack 2.0, but Becky managed to escape and retreat.

Later in the show, WWE confirmed Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in Paris, which takes place August 31.

THE MAN IS NOT A COWARD! 😤 BECKY LYNCH will defend her Intercontinental Title against NIKKI BELLA at #WWEClash in Paris THIS SUNDAY! 👏👏👏#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/trORKcsMdF — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025