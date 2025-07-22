The lineup for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” continued to take shape on Monday night.

During the July 21 episode of WWE Raw in Houston, Texas, a resolution was finally given to the ongoing drama surrounding WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and his medical clearance issues.

Throughout the 7/21 broadcast, AJ Styles turned up in various costumes, including a janitor and a car valet, in an attempt to remind Dom-Dom that he’s waiting for the second he is cleared to compete.

Finally, near the end of Monday’s show, as Dom was finally forced to undergo medical evaluations by Raw G.M. Adam Pearce, the doctor was informing Pearce and Styles that it would be a bit before the results are in.

As he was telling them this, Dominik Mysterio struck from behind, laying out Styles with a belt shot, signing the contract and making their I-C title clash official for the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.