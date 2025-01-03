TNA iMPACT kicked off 2025 with their first show of the New Year on January 2 from a sold out Center Stage in Atlanta, Georiga.

During the taped episode, it was announced that The Hardys vs. The Rascalz will take place at TNA Genesis 2025.

Additionally, Moose vs. Ace Austin for the TNA X-Division Championship was announced for the January 19 pay-per-view in Texas, which will also feature Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship.

The show also featured the announcement that next week’s TNA iMPACT will feature Mike Santana looking to take out Josh Alexander and The Northern Armory all in one night, as well as Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth teaming up to take on the duo of Joe Hendry & Rhino.

Later in the show, Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt ran down the entire lineup for the January 9 episode of TNA iMPACT. The card looks as follows:

* Savannah Evans vs. TBA

* Mike Santana in Northern Armory Gauntlet

* Nic & Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry & Rhino

* The Rascalz vs. The Hood Hands

* The System vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin

.@Santana_Proud just delivered some fighting words ahead of a showdown with the Northern Armory NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT! Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/SjpCtpS013 pic.twitter.com/SC7zd31sMy — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 3, 2025