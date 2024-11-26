The updates for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continued in hour two of WWE Monday Night Raw on November 25.

During the second hour of the show, just before the main event Women’s WarGames Advantage Match between Bianca Belair and Nia Jax, the commentary duo of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett ran down the updated lineup for Saturday’s premium live event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Added to the lineup for the November 30 PLE is LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Championship.

Additionally, the commentary team confirmed that a replacement will still be announced for Jade Cargill, who is injured, for her team in the Women’s WarGames match.

At the end of the show, Bianca Belair defeated Nia Jax, with Bayley’s help, to gain the advantage for her team in the Women’s WarGames match. Joe Tessitore also teased Bayley as Cargill’s replacement for their fifth teammate.

Make sure to join us here on 11/30 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 results coverage.