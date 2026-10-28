WWE Hall of Famer Booker T delivered some big news to one of his Reality of Wrestling prospects during the promotion’s latest show.

Josiah Jean, who competes under the nickname “The Rocket,” was officially awarded a WWE ID contract, with Booker T making the announcement during a surprise appearance.

The former five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion praised Jean’s dedication and development, explaining that the young wrestler has consistently demonstrated the work ethic necessary to advance his career.

“I see so much of myself in this young man right here. So much. Hardworking. I mean, since day one here at Reality of Wrestling, it’s always been about putting the work in, trying to get to that next level, trying to do exactly what it takes to stay on track. That’s what it’s about here at Reality of Wrestling.”

Booker T continued by highlighting Jean’s progress over the past year, particularly the strides he has made in recent months.

“And me personally, I want to say I’m proud of you, all right? You’ve done a hell of a job, especially over this last year, especially over these last few months.”

The WWE NXT commentator also revealed that Jean previously earned an opportunity to participate in a WWE tryout, where he represented Reality of Wrestling at the company’s facilities in Orlando, Florida.

“Josiah got a tryout with WWE a couple of months ago, and then he went out there to Orlando, Florida, and he represented Reality of Wrestling.”

Booker T then made the official announcement, informing Jean that his efforts had earned him a spot in WWE’s developmental identification program.

“The work that this young man, Josiah ‘The Rocket,’ has put in, WWE has honored you with a WWE ID contract.”

The wrestling legend wrapped up the presentation by congratulating Jean and delivering his signature catchphrase.

“So, I just want to say congratulations to The Rocket, Josiah Jean. This is the beginning of the journey. Now, can you dig it, sucka?”