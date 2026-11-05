WWE has filed a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

On November 4, 2026, the company submitted an application to trademark the name “Marquis Journey” for use in professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

The filing covers live wrestling exhibitions and performances, television and radio broadcasts, online entertainment content, wrestling news, fan club services, and other related activities.

The description also includes online newsletters, blogs, and promotional events associated with professional wrestling.

As of this writing, WWE has not publicly announced who or what the Marquis Journey name will be used for.