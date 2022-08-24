The Regina di Wave Title will be defended on Monday’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

A new report from Grapsody‘s Will Washington notes that tonight’s pre-Dynamite Elevation tapings in Cleveland will see Hikaru Shida defend the Regina di Wave Title against Emi Sakura.

Elevation will mark the first time the Pro Wrestling Wave title is defended on AEW TV. Shida has been champion since defeating Suzu Suzuki at the WAVE 15th Anniversary event on August 14 in Tokyo, Japan. This is Shida’s second reign with the title as she became the second-ever champion back in August 2014, and held the title for 171 days. Sakura will be looking to secure her first reign with the title on Elevation.

The Sakura vs. Shida title match was booked after an angle that took place on this week’s Elevation episode, which saw Sakura and the returning Maki Itoh defeat Shida and Skye Blue in tag team action. The finish saw Sakura pin Blue for the win, and then after the match she challenged Sakura to defend her Regina di Wave Title.

