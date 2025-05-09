TNA Wrestling is bringing a stacked episode of TNA iMPACT next Thursday night.

During this week’s episode of the show, several big matches were announced for the May 15 episode of the show.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 5/15 show:

* Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner vs. Ace Austin vs. Elijah (TNA International Title Eliminator)

* Indi Hartwell’s TNA in-ring debut

* The Rascalz vs. The Great Hands

* Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy

* Victoria Crawford & Tessa Blanchard vs. Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons

