AEW is holding tapings for their weekly Youtube episodic Dark today in Orlando Florida, with a number of those matches set to air over the next few weeks.

However, at the taping Tony Schiavone conducted an interview with rising star Dante Martin, and revealed that the Top Flight member would be going up against Rey Fenix in an Owen Hart qualifier on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. This marks the first meeting between the two high-fliers, and should be one of the more competitive matchups on the show.

In an interview with Tony Schiavone it was announced that Dante Martin would be facing Rey Fenix in an Owen Hart cup qualifying match in Fenix' first match back. pic.twitter.com/rB7qC4echF — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 1, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez for the undisputed ROH women’s championship

-Wardlow vs. MJF’s mystery opponent (Teased to be W. Morrissey)

-Chris Jericho vs. Santana

-Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament

-Dante Martin vs. Rey Fenix in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament