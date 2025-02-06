– As WWE heads down ‘The Road to WrestleMania’ the next couple of months, the current working plan behind-the-scenes right now is for a CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins mega-triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41. Whether or not it will involve the much-discussed “favor” from Paul Heyman remains to be seen.

– Alexa Bliss reportedly caught the eye of Hollywood with her overwhelming return pop at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event over the weekend. The entertainment world is apparently paying a lot more close attention to talent in WWE for potential film and television projects post-Netflix debut.

– Following his return appearance as an entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event this past weekend in Indianapolis, IN., John Cena is already back in Budapest, Hungary filming his ‘MATCHBOX’ movie. As things stand right now, “The Greatest of All-Time” is not expected to make another WWE appearance until his participation in the Men’s Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto 2025 premium live event scheduled for March 1.

