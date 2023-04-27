WWE NXT Superstars Bron Breakker and Cora Jade are booked for Friday’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown in Corpus Christi, TX.

A new report from PWInsider notes that the real-life couple are being brought to SmackDown this week, but there’s no word yet on if they are being drafted in the 2023 WWE Draft, or if they re working dark matches.

Jade and Breakker have been rumored for main roster call-ups in recent months. We noted at this link how Jade impressed with Monday’s WWE Main Event match, and Breakker was listed with potential NXT names to be called up in the Draft.

Jade defeated Lyra Valkyria on last night’s NXT Spring Breakin’ episode, while Breakker defeated Andre Chase. Breakker also attacked NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes to set up their title rematch at NXT Battleground on Sunday, May 28.

