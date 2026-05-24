A new report may have revealed WWE’s current creative plans for the WWE Women’s World Championship match at Clash in Italy.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was officially confirmed that Rhea Ripley will defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Jade Cargill in a rematch stemming from WrestleMania 42.

The title bout was made official after Ripley opened the show by addressing Cargill’s attack from the previous week. Cargill confronted the champion during the segment, leading to Ripley accepting the challenge for next weekend’s premium live event.

The match has quickly become one of the featured attractions on the card.

According to one source, WWE’s planned creative direction as of last week called for Ripley to retain the Women’s World Championship against Cargill at the show.

As always, plans inside WWE are subject to change prior to the event.

WWE Clash in Italy is scheduled to take place on May 31 from the Inalpi Arena in Turin. The event will stream live on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.

(H/T: Rope Break)