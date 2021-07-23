Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy reportedly has interest from at least two top promotions.

We noted before how Impact Wrestling was looking to make a strong play to bring Murphy in. Word now, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is that AEW also has interest in signing Murphy.

Murphy was released from his WWE contract back on June 2, and will become a free agent when his 90-day non-compete clause expires on Tuesday, August 31.

As of now, Murphy’s first post-WWE match will take place on Saturday, September 18 for the Battleground Championship Wrestling event in Philadelphia. He is scheduled to wrestle AEW star Brian Cage.

Stay tuned for more on Murphy’s post-WWE future.

