Kevin Blackwood is headed to The Battle of Los Angeles.

PWG announced last night that Blackwood will be competing in the 2022 BOLA next month. This will be his first time competing in the annual tournament.

Blackwood responded to PWG’s announcement and wrote, “My stride. I’m hitting it [black heart emoji]”

Blackwood joins Jonah Rock and Alex Shelley as confirmed BOLA 2022 entrants.

Blackwood made his PWG debut at their “It’s A Long Way To The Top” event on November 21, losing to Lee Moriarty. He remains a free agent, working with various promotions such as WrestlePro and DEFY, among others. He also has worked four AEW tag team matches on Dark and Elevation – two in September 2020, one in May 2021, and one in June 2021. Blackwood is the current ESW (Empire State Wrestling) Champion.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

The Battle of Los Angeles has had 24 competitors in recent years, but there’s no word on who else will be announced by PWG in the coming weeks.

Kevin Blackwood is the third entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 9, 2021

