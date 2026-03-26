“The Viper” is likely going to be on the warpath for the third week in a row when WWE rolls into “The Steel City” this Friday night.

Ahead of the March 27 episode of WWE SmackDown at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, WWE has made an announcement regarding the show.

On the official company website at WWE.com, WWE is teasing another victim for Randy Orton as the road to his Undisputed WWE Championship showdown with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42 continues.

“Just one week after savagely attacking his former friend and brother, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton unleashed another vicious assault on Matt Cardona,” the announcement read. “Which Superstar will The Legend Killer ambush next?”

The announcement concluded with, “Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.”

Additionally, the WWE social media accounts are promoting the mystery surrounding the various phone calls Orton has been seen making backstage on SmackDown in recent weeks.

“No for real, who are you talking to, Randy Orton?” the caption to a compilation of clips of Orton’s mystery calls read on WWE’s official X account on Thursday (see below).

Also advertised for the 3/27 blue brand prime time program is Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Bella Twins, Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson, WWE United States Women’s Champion Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton in non-title action, and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis gives an update on the condition of Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.