Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens has been booked for next week’s WWE RAW.

This week’s RAW from Portland, OR saw Johnny Gargano make his in-ring return with a win over Chad Gable. This was Gargano’s first match since WWE NXT WarGames on December 5, 2021. After dealing with Otis and working a back & forth contest with Gable, Gargano ended up winning the bout by hitting Gable with One Final Beat to get the pin.

After the match, Gargano celebrated until Otis attacked. Gargano ducked Otis, then hit him with two superkicks. Gargano dodged another attack by Otis and retreated to the floor, taunting Alpha Academy from the ramp. That’s when Theory ran down and hit Gargano in the back with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Theory then took a selfie with Gargano, seen below, and laughed about the photo with Gable and Otis.

It’s interesting to note that Theory has not posted his selfie with Gargano as of this writing, and that might be storyline-related to the heated exchange he had with Owens. After Theory’s attack on Gargano, RAW went to commercial but came back to Theory in the ring with a mic. He insulted Gargano but was interrupted by Owens. This led to a lengthy intense promo between the two, which went viral on social media and has received praise from many fans. Theory talked about how he’s the future of WWE, and is tired of dealing with people like Owens, Gargano and Tyson Fury. Owens said Theory may have been the hand-picked future at one point, but things no longer work that way in WWE. That line drew a pop from the crowd. Theory also commented on how people like Gargano and Owens are jealous of him because he’s done more in 5 months than they have done in 5 years, combined. Owens responded and said that line shows how much of a delusional jackass Theory is. Owens also talked about how hundreds of wrestlers with potential have come to WWE but fizzled out and went nowhere, while he and Gargano have made it to the level they’re at, and guys like them can be counted on one hand. He said guys like Theory are a dime-a-dozen, while guys like he and Gargano are one-in-a-million. Owens added that he and Gargano are the heart and soul of the business, they’re needed in WWE, while people like Theory are the appendix of the business – completely disposable.

The heated exchange went on as Owens got fired up, yelling at Theory and telling him to prove him wrong. Owens shoved Theory back and they had a brief staredown, which ended with Theory flexing his arm, saying Owens will never be like him. This led to Owens smacking Theory in the face, and then a brawl broke out. The stiff brawl saw Owens bust Theory’s nose open, leaving him with blood on his face.

WWE later announced Theory vs. Owens for next week’s RAW.

Theory did deliver another promo on RAW Talk after Kevin Patrick approached him for comments. Theory ranted about his success, his win over Owens on the January 31 RAW, and how be became the youngest Mr. Money In the Bank. He then commented on how he’s tired of people downplaying his success.

“I’m tired of people trying to downplay my achievements, like I haven’t busted my ass. I am the future, and the future is right in front of you. And that is A-Town Down,” he said in the promo seen below, along with other related clips from RAW.

The January 31 match was the first singles contest between Theory and Owens. Owens then defeated Theory on the February 7 RAW, and again on the September 5 show. There’s no word yet on what they have planned for the current Owens vs. Theory program, but it’s been speculated that Gargano vs. Theory will take place at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on next week’s RAW from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Below is the current line-up, along with related clips from this week’s RAW:

* Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins

