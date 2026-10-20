Another recently released WWE talent has announced plans to step away from professional wrestling.

Airica Demia, who competed under the name Anya Rune during her time with WWE, revealed on social media Monday night that she is taking an indefinite break from the business to focus on her physical and mental health.

Demia, who was released from WWE on September 4, admitted that she has fallen out of love with wrestling and hopes that spending time away will eventually help her rediscover her passion for the industry.

“Hi everybody. I know a post like this is gonna let a lot of you down but I feel like its very necessary. Hell, I never thought I would end up making a post like this. I need to take a step back from wrestling. Both for my physical and mental health. I don’t know how long this is going to last but I’m hoping to find a new love for it in the time I will be spending away.”

While she plans to remain somewhat active on social media, Demia indicated that her future posts will be less focused on wrestling. Despite her current feelings toward the business, she expressed gratitude for the opportunities it has provided and the fans who have supported her.

“I will be keeping my social media somewhat active, it’ll just be less wrestling related content. I have unfortunately fallen out of love with wrestling but that doesn’t mean I don’t love everything its given me. I love and appreciate every single last one of you guys who have continued to support me through everything. Thank you so much”

Demia previously competed on the independent wrestling scene before signing a WWE ID contract in March 2026. She went on to make regular appearances for WWE EVOLVE under the Anya Rune name before being released in September.

There is currently no timetable for her potential return to professional wrestling.