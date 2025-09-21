Add another one to the list!

Naomi relinquished her WWE Women’s World Championship a few weeks ago after announcing on WWE Raw that she is pregnant.

At WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN on September 20, “La Primers” Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY to capture the vacant title, becoming the brand new WWE Women’s World Champion.

And now here we go again.

On social media this weekend, Kylie Rae, the reigning WWE I.D. Women’s Champion and WWE Evolve veteran, revealed that she is pregnant.

Rae, who also held the Relentless Wrestling Women’s Championship, was asked on X by a fan why she recently vacated that title.

“Because I’m pregnant,” Rae responded, along with a photo of her burgeoning baby-bump in a mirror selfie.

Kylie Rae, also a former veteran of AEW, is engaged to Isaias Velazquez, and the two welcomed their first child together back in October of 2023.

Congratulations goes out to the happy couple.