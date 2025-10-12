The WWE releases has been one of the top stories from the world of pro wrestling this weekend, despite big events such as WWE Crown Jewel: Perth and tonight’s TNA Bound For Glory 2025 being in the mix.

For those who missed it earlier this week, multiple WWE I.D., WWE EVOLVE and other developmental wrestlers were released from the company this past week, including Wes Lee, Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i, Jin Tala, Drako Knox, Haze Jameson, Summer Sorrell, Brayden “BJ” Ray and Jamar Hampton.

In addition to former WWE EVOLVE G.M. Stevie Turner taking what many considered to be a shot at WWE in a social media post following her own release from the company, Jin Tala joins her as someone who has commented on her departure.

Jin Tala, a former WWE LFG on A&E cast member and another talent from WWE EVOLVE, released the following statement via her official Instagram page