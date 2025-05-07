Yoshiki Inamura’s six-month excursion to WWE NXT, on loan from Pro Wrestling NOAH, has come to an end.

Inamura made his television debut on November 12, 2024, and was quickly paired with Josh Briggs in an uneasy alliance. Throughout their time as a tag team, the two struggled to find chemistry — culminating in a costly mistake during their final match together, a Battle Royal on May 6. Inamura inadvertently eliminated Briggs while attempting to toss out Ridge Holland, a moment that symbolized the disconnect between the two.

Backstage after the match, Inamura offered a heartfelt apology to Briggs and revealed he was returning to Japan. A visibly stunned Briggs pleaded with his partner to stay, only to be interrupted by an unexpected figure from his past — Brooks Jensen.

Jensen, now a member of the dark faction known as The Culling, confronted Briggs alongside his new allies. Their shared history is complicated: Briggs once walked out on Jensen during their run with Fallon Henley, and later defeated him multiple times, leaving Jensen emotionally shattered. That downward spiral led him into the clutches of Shawn Spears, who has since reshaped him into something far more menacing.

With Inamura gone and old wounds reopened, Josh Briggs may soon find himself fighting battles on multiple fronts.

Yoshiki Inamura: “I have talked to Ava. Tonight, I’m going back to Japan. Briggs, I wish… I wish I could’ve been a better partner for you. Goodbye, my friend.”#WWENXT #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/1sMwXkVnFh — meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) May 7, 2025

The official WWE Vault YouTube account has posted the full “I Quit” match between Matt and Jeff Hardy from Backlash 2009, as you can see below:

The channel also posted the Ric Flair vs. Kerry Von Erich NWA Worlds Title match from the May 6th, 1984 episode of WCCW, as you can see below:

And finally, you can check out the updated WWE Battleground 2025 card below:

NXT Championship Match:

Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne

NXT Women’s Championship Match:

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace

TNA World Championship Match:

Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams