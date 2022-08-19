You can add Kenny Williams, Ashton Smith, Primate, Dani Luna, Nina Samuels, Sha Samuels, Sam Gradwell, Rohan Raja, and Millie McKenzie to the list of WWE NXT UK Superstars that were released today.

We noted earlier how Wild Boar, Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews, Jack Starz, Amale and Dave Mastiff were released by the company today, on the same day WWE revealed the launch of NXT Europe, which you can read about here. The new brand will launch in 2023, and will replace NXT UK. You can read their post-release statements at the following links – Wild Boar, Webster, plus Andrews, Starz, Amale, Mastiff.

In an update, Williams took to Twitter this afternoon and said the real Scum of the Earth is now about to be let loose.

“I’m indestructible, don’t you forget it [cockroach emoji x 4] The real Scum of the Earth now [fingers crossed emoji],” he wrote.

Williams also posted a tweet to plug his last NXT UK TV match, which was the tournament loss to NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate that aired today. He called this his best match on the brand, as seen in the tweet below.

Finally, Williams tweeted a group photo from a set of NXT UK TV tapings, which appears to be from April because NXT 2.0 Superstars Ivy Nile and Von Wagner were there. The photo has been re-tweeted by several NXT UK wrestlers today.

He added, “Hands down, the hardest working roster in the industry. Few bodies missing like @RipFowlerWWE, @PeteDunneYxB, @Axiom_WWE, @RheaRipley_WWE, @jd_mcdonagh, @wwe_alba, @DoudropWWE. We had the cards stack against us but top to bottom we produced 10 fold! Magic man!”

Williams debuted on the May 15, 2018 edition of WWE 205 Live, working a Fatal 4 Way that was won by current NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. He then participated in the WWE UK Title Tournament, losing to Mastiff in the first round. Williams has not wrestled since losing to Bate at the July 6 NXT UK TV tapings, in a tournament match for the vacant NXT UK Title. That match aired today, shortly after Williams’ departure was revealed.

Smith tweeted a photo of he and Oliver Carter winning the NXT UK Tag Team Titles back in the summer, and captioned it with, “One hell of a ride [hearts emoji x 3]”

Smith debuted with WWE at the 2018 Download UK festival. He then participated in the WWE UK Title Tournament in June 2018, losing to Travis Banks in the opening round. Smith and Carter captured the NXT UK Tag Team Titles from Moustache Mountain on the June 2 episode, but they were vacated on June 23 when Smith suffered a knee injury.

Primate took to Instagram and issued a statement on his departure. He thanked the company and looked ahead to the next challenge.

“As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE,” he wrote. “I want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me over 3 years and considering I never started wrestling until 2014 I’m extremely proud of what I have achieved!! Onto the next challenge and achieving the impossible!!”

Primate captioned his Instagram post with, “As stated, I’m no longer under contract with @wwe but I’d like to thank them for the opportunities and the chance to live a dream. What’s next??…… #wrestling #wwe #mma #prowrestling #bjj #ufc #nxtuk #nxt #boxing #grappling #raw #smackdown #wrestler #muaythai #fitness #wrestlemania #kickboxing #wweraw #judo #wwf #martialarts #wwenxt #sport #luchalibre #njpw #wrestlinglife #wweuniverse #wwenetwork”

Primate debuted with WWE on the December 26, 2018 NXT UK episode, teaming with Wild Boar for a loss to The Dyad (fka The Grizzled Young Veterans). He has not wrestled since losing to Josh Morrell on the July 7 NXT UK episode.

Luna, who tweeted a Subculture photo with a heart emoji, also issued a post-release statement and said we will see her soon.

“I’m sure I don’t need to say it. In a couple months you’ll be sick of me already. DANIXLUNA. SOON,” Luna wrote.

Luna debuted with WWE during the NXT UK TV tapings held at the 2019 Download UK festival, teaming with Mercedes Blaze for a Handicap Match loss to Jazzy Gabert. She has not wrestled since defeating Stevie Turner on the November 11, 2021 NXT UK episode. Luna was most recently in the Subculture stable with Webster and Andrews.

Nina’s first post-WWE booking has already been announced for Thursday, September 1 in London, at EVE Wrestling’s Thursday Night Riot event. She commented on her future and said she hopes fans have enjoyed The Nina Samuels Show on NXT UK, revealing that she has recorded more content that will air.

“Hope you all enjoyed #TheNinaSamuelsShow, I’ve recorded some gems for you to enjoy over the next few weeks so tune in tonight to #NXTUK,” Nina wrote. “Then, there’s a big wide world out there that #NeedsMoreNina [star-struck emoji]”

Nina debuted with WWE at the June 2018 Download UK festival, teaming with Lacey Evans and current RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for a loss to Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox. She went on to compete in the NXT UK Women’s Title Tournament that August, losing to Kai. Samuels’ last match was a loss to Amale at the July 6 NXT UK TV tapings, which aired today, right around the time her departure was revealed.

Sha used his catchphrase and thanked everyone, including WWE.

“I’m now REALLY skint. Thanks for the laughs and it was a joy. Appreciate the opportunity WWE [heart emoji],” Sha wrote.

Sha also tweeted two photos of he and his former co-workers hanging out, and captioned them with, “We had the best times and no one can take that away from us [ferry boat emoji]”

Sha’s group photos have also been re-tweeted by several NXT UK Superstars today.

Sha debuted with WWE at the July 20, 2019 NXT UK TV tapings, losing to Darrell Allen in a dark match. He signed with the company more than one year later and made his TV debut on the January 14, 2021 NXT UK episode, losing to Joe Coffey. Samuels’ last match was a win over Bodhi Hayward at the July 6 NXT UK TV tapings, which aired on August 4.

Gradwell tweeted a photo that shows him in the NXT UK ring, and captioned it with, “Inabit yoghurts”

Gradwell debuted with the company in January 2017 as part of the WWE UK Title Tournament, but was defeated in the quarter-finals by Butch (fka Pete Dunne). He returned to action at the NXT UK TV tapings on July 28, 2018, losing to Danny Burch, then teaming with Saxon Huxley for a loss to Moustache Mountain the following night. Gradwell was away from the WWE ring until the fall of 2020, when he returned to team with Pretty Deadly for a six-man loss to Gallus on the November 5, 2020 NXT UK episode. Gradwell’s last WWE match was a win over Teoman at the July 6 NXT UK TV tapings, which aired just last week on August 11.

Raja tweeted the longest statement from today’s departures, thanking WWE and noting that this is just a road bump as he believes he has a chip to prove.

“Very thankful to @WWE for allowing me to entertain thousands every week. This is just a road bump for me and I solely believe that. I have a chip to prove and I’m going to do everything I can so I can get back to where I belong. I’ll be back! [flexed biceps emoji],” Raja wrote.

Raja was signed as part of the January 2021 mini-class of NXT UK Superstars, which also included current NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko, Charlie Dempsey (the son of William Regal), and Teoman. Raja debuted on the April 29, 2021 NXT UK TV show, losing to Teoman. His last match was a loss to Carter at the July 6 tapings, which aired on August 4.

McKenzie kept her statement short, posting a photo from NXT UK and captioning it with, “Thanks for the memories @WWE”

New Impact Wrestling star Killer Kelly responded to McKenzie’s initial tweet and said she can’t wait to be suplexed by McKenzie again. McKenzie responded, “I can’t wait [heart emoji]”

Finally, McKenzie tweeted a few group photos that show she and her former co-workers hanging out. She captioned it with, “So lucky to have friends like I do [heart emoji]”

McKenzie originally debuted with WWE at the July 29, 2018 NXT UK TV tapings, losing to Killer Kelly in a dark match. She then competed in the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Title Tournament in August 2018, but was defeated by Jinny in the first round. McKenzie worked one more match that month, teaming with Xia Brookside for a win over Kelly and Charlie Morgan at the August 26, 2018 NXT UK TV tapings, but then it was announced in June 2019 that she had rejected a WWE contract offer in the beginning of that year. McKenzie returned to WWE and signed a contract in February 2021. Her return match saw her team with Satomura for a win over Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at the NXT UK Prelude special on April 8, 2021. McKenzie’s last match was a win over Nina on the July 21 NXT UK episode.

There’s no word yet on if more NXT UK departures will be made soon, but we will keep you updated. The updated list of releases as of this writing are Kenny Williams, Ashton Smith, Primate, Dani Luna, Nina Samuels, Sha Samuels, Sam Gradwell, Rohan Raja, Millie McKenzie, Wild Boar, Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews, Jack Starz, Amale and Dave Mastiff.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are the aforementioned social media posts:

I’m indestructible, don’t you forget it 🪳🪳🪳🪳 The real Scum of the Earth now 🤞 pic.twitter.com/ieln89b9AZ — Kenny Williams (@KennyWilliamsUK) August 18, 2022

Least the last match

Was my best match

Top Tier on @NXTUK tonight! pic.twitter.com/zhuH5cZCQg — Kenny Williams (@KennyWilliamsUK) August 18, 2022

Hands down, the hardest working roster in the industry. Few bodies missing like @RipFowlerWWE , @PeteDunneYxB , @Axiom_WWE , @RheaRipley_WWE , @jd_mcdonagh , @wwe_alba , @DoudropWWE We had the cards stack against us but top to bottom we produced 10 fold! Magic man! pic.twitter.com/TyKoXi5mP4 — Kenny Williams (@KennyWilliamsUK) August 18, 2022

One hell of a ride ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/E6uxSXAP0w — Ashton Smith (@AshtonSmith_WWE) August 18, 2022

I'm sure I don't need to say it. In a couple months you'll be sick of me already. DANIXLUNA

SOON pic.twitter.com/yWY85Huyjc — Dani Luna (@DaniLuna_pro) August 18, 2022

*TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT* Added to #ThursdayNightRIOT @229london on Thursday Sept 1 Former EVE Champion @NinaSamuels123 !! Tickets at https://t.co/hSAIIPt8ee

1st bell 8pm pic.twitter.com/dKHOH3SQnK — EVE Wrestling – #ThursdayNightRiot – 1 Sept London (@ProWrestlingEVE) August 18, 2022

Hope you all enjoyed #TheNinaSamuelsShow, I've recorded some gems for you to enjoy over the next few weeks so tune in tonight to #NXTUK Then, there's a big wide world out there that #NeedsMoreNina 🤩 pic.twitter.com/yhHLknUnQk — Nina Samuels (@NinaSamuels123) August 18, 2022

I’m now REALLY skint. Thanks for the laughs and it was a joy. Appreciate the opportunity WWE❤️ pic.twitter.com/RxhDMX4HTE — Sha Samuels (@Shasamuels) August 18, 2022

We had the best times and no one can take that away from us⛴ pic.twitter.com/BoFMIVkKTl — Sha Samuels (@Shasamuels) August 18, 2022

Inabit yoghurts pic.twitter.com/FKeptgpClJ — Sam Gradwell 强大的海豚 (@sam_gradwell) August 18, 2022

Very thankful to @WWE for allowing me to entertain thousands every week. This is just a road bump for me and I solely believe that. I have a chip to prove and I'm going to do everything I can so I can get back to where I belong. I'll be back! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/mGpPXup97G — Rohan Raja (@RohanRajaWWE) August 18, 2022

So lucky to have friends like I do ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8d4lkAOANy — Millie Mckenzie (@MMckenzieWWE) August 18, 2022

I can’t wait ❤️ — Millie Mckenzie (@MMckenzieWWE) August 18, 2022

Likewise my dear OG guest — Nina Samuels (@NinaSamuels123) August 18, 2022

