WWE’s upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia is facing additional security concerns following another warning involving airports and airspace in the country.

The Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen issued a new warning on Sunday, October 11, identifying Saudi airports and airspace as possible targets for military operations.

According to the BBC, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned that airports and airspace throughout Saudi Arabia are “potential targets and sites for operations by our forces.”

The group indicated that the warning does not extend to the cities of Mecca and Medina.

The latest development comes just weeks before WWE is scheduled to hold Crown Jewel on November 7 at Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD in Riyadh.

On Saturday, a missile attack struck a complex housing domestic flight terminals at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. According to Saudi civil aviation authorities, the attack left 12 people dead and 309 others injured.

Following the incident, the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh issued a security alert advising American citizens to avoid King Khalid International Airport and the surrounding areas.

The situation has reportedly already become a subject of discussion within WWE.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reported that whether WWE would proceed with Crown Jewel in Riyadh as scheduled had become a “big topic of conversation in WWE.”

As of this writing, WWE has not publicly announced any changes to the November 7 event.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi airport attack: Twelve killed and 300 injured in attack in Riyadh – follow live https://t.co/tsfGxxhe4x — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 11, 2026