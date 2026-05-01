WWE continues to announce new updates for the May 1 episode of WWE SmackDown in “The Sooner State.”

As the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape, a new segment involving a former title-holder has been added, as WWE.com has confirmed Sami Zayn will appear live.

“After his surprise ‘Gingerbread Man’ attack on Trick Williams and Lil Yachty during Trick’s United States Championship celebration, we will hear from Sami Zayn TONIGHT on SmackDown!”

Championship gold will also be at stake this evening, as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige will defend against former title-holders The Irresistable Forces duo of Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

As noted, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is scheduled to kick off the broadcast as he looks to address recent events stemming from WrestleMania and beyond.

“After addressing Randy Orton’s vicious punt attack and the aftermath of WrestleMania last week, what will be the next challenge facing Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes?,” WWE.com wrote.

Also announced for the show is Jacob Fatu, who finds himself in the spotlight following a major development earlier this week on Raw.

Roman Reigns accepted Fatu’s challenge for a championship match, adding further intrigue heading into WWE Backlash.

“After an explosive confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns on Raw, what will be the fallout for Jacob Fatu heading into his title match against The OTC at WWE Backlash?,” wrote WWE.com.

Previously announced for the show is a one-on-one match between Charlotte Flair and Jacy Jayne. In addition, Ricky Saints is set to make his WWE debut, although his opponent has not yet been revealed.

The May 1, 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown will take place from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.