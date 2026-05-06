WWE has quietly added another name to its growing behind-the-scenes team.

Jim Rodriguez took to social media to announce that he has officially joined WWE in a Senior Associate Producer role, marking a major milestone in his career.

“Bucket list job,” he wrote. “I’ve joined the WWE as a Senior Associate Producer.”

Rodriguez went on to share details about his responsibilities, noting that his new position will span multiple brands and even extend internationally.

“Gonna be involved with RAW, Smackdown, NXT productions and making trips to Mexico for AAA. Beyond excited.”

A wide-reaching role right out of the gate.

With involvement across WWE’s flagship shows and AAA-related projects, Rodriguez appears set to play a key part in the company’s expanding production landscape.