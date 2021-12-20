TERMINUS has announced a new singles matchup for their January 16th debut show from the Kroc Center in Atlanta. AEW stars Jay Lethal and Lee Moriarty will clash in singles-action.
A L L • R O A D S • L E A D • H E R E
WHERE • STYLES • MAKE • FIGHTS @theleemoriarty VS @TheLethalJay https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/yZ71xJeLEl
— T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) December 20, 2021
UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE SHOW:
– Jordynne Grace versus Kiera Hogan for the IMPACT Digital Media Title
– Janai Kai versus Liiza Hall
– Lee Moriarty versus Jay Lethal
– Moose versus Alex Coughlin