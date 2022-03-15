Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Matt Cross will be taking on Octagon Jr. at the April 1st AZTECA UNDERGROUND event from the Gilley’s in Dallas Texas. Full details, including an updated look at the lineup, can be found below.

Cesar Duran has signed Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross for Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.

Born in Mexico, Octagon Jr. showed promise while competing against some of the best of the best… and then he got a calling to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor and traveled to the east.

Embarking on a journey of combat knowledge in Japan, Octagon Jr. trained in the ancient fighting arts, incorporating it into his arsenal. Now, Octagon Jr. returns ready to strike with fury.

Standing across the ring from the golden luchador is a decorated international competitor in Matt Cross. Traveling to 28 countries and collecting championships around the world, the technical finesse and uncanny aerial abilities of this Ohio native makes him a complete hybrid wrestler.

A respected strategist of the squared circle, Cross will challenge Octagon Jr. unlike any other foe before him.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as both men are eager to impress Cesar Duran and earn a title shot.

Will Octagon Jr. unleash fury or will Matt Cross outsmart and outwrestle the luchador? Find out April 1st in Dallas Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!

LINE-UP FOR APRIL 1:

¡Azteca Apocalypto Match!

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

Super Estelar de Trios

Aerostar, Microman, El Dragon vs. Strange Sangre (Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???)

Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross

More matches and appearances to be announced soon.

Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring:

Lucha Lunch: 1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder.

Food included in purchase of 1st or 2nd row ticket.

Tour Cesar’s Office: Journey to the shadowy destination where Cesar Duran makes matches, schemes and holds court. Here, you’ll have a chance to take a photo sitting at El Jefe’s actual desk and reign supreme as Azteca Henchmen stand guard over your Azteca empire.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Meet Cesar Duran: A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself!

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Meet Microman and the Micromobile: Meet the world’s greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Cesar’s Heist: Opportunities abound! Search Cesar’s cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Plus MORE!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: Early entry for 1st & 2nd row ticket holders

1:15 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

2:00 p.m.: Showtime

Estimated Run Time of Show: 3 hrs.

What does my ticket include ?

All tickets include access to the live Azteca Underground wrestling show and tour of Cesar Duran’s office. You must purchase add-on additional tickets for the meet and greets. The pre-show Lucha Lunch is exclusive to 1st and 2nd row ticket holders only.

No refunds or exchanges.