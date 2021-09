WWE will be holding a Raw TV event in Raleigh, North Carolina on September 20th.

The PNC Arena is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Big E for the show.

Reigns and The Usos were previously advertised, but now Big E will be appearing. This is being done as replacements for Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal, who are both advertised for the WWE UK tour taking place on the same date.