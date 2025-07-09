Things in WWE can sometimes be unreal.

That is why “WWE: UNREAL” was the perfect name for the brand new original series coming to Netflix later this month, one that has been a controversial point of discussion within the pro wrestling community.

Due to feature unprecedented behind-the-scenes access like never seen before in WWE, including inside the writers and creative team meetings, many have judged the show before even seeing it, assuming it will be showing “too much” to the fans.

Ahead of the series premiere in late July, the first official trailer was released to give fans the first glimpse at the highly-anticipated series. On Wednesday, Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed via social media that another special trailer will be released next Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

“From the boardroom to the bell… and everything in between,” Levesque wrote via X. “New trailer for WWE: UNREAL drops July 15.”

In addition to the post from the WWE Chief Content Officer, the official X account of Netflix Sports posted about the show on Wednesday, sharing multiple photos, including one inside the WWE writers room during a creative meeting, as well as some of talents such as John Cena, “Main Event” Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley backstage.

WWE: UNREAL is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. For a complete episode guide for the series, with detailed descriptions on what to expect from each of the five episodes in the can for season one of the show, click here.

