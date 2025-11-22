Another spoiler has surfaced regarding tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Scheduled to kick things off on the blue brand primetime program this evening is an opening promo segment featuring The Vision team consisting of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Heyman-led duo are preparing for the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series next weekend, where they will be joined by Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul to take on the team of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

In a yet-to-be-announced match for the 11/21 WWE on USA Network primetime Friday night program, “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov will be defending his WWE United States Championship against a surprise opponent in his latest weekly ‘Open Challenge’ series, rumored to be WWE Raw star and Judgment Day member JD McDonagh.

Along with McDonagh vs. Dragunov for the WWE U.S. title, the show this evening also features the latest pair of matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, with Penta vs. Finn Balor and Bronson Reed vs. Carmelo Hayes scheduled.

Additionally advertised is DIY duo Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa taking on FrAxiom team Nathan Frazer and Axiom, Chelsea Green’s WWE Women’s United States Championship Celebration, as well as updates on the Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches at WWE Survivor Series.

UPDATE: Scheduled to close tonight’s show in particular is an update on the Women’s WarGames match, where it is expected that the fifth and final member for each team will be made official.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live results coverage of the show. You can follow the live updates as the show airs via the following link: WWE SmackDown Results 11/21/25.