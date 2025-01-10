– In an additional spoiler for tonight’s WWE SmackDown show, which premieres at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Moda Center, Drew McIntyre will be appearing. “The Scottish Psychopath” appeared on last week’s first-ever three-hour episode of WWE SmackDown, and has been teasing a potential trade to the blue brand.

– The only match officially announced thus far for tonight’s show is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the men’s WWE United States Championship.

– New WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has also teased her first appearance as champion for tonight’s SmackDown.

See you tonight, Portland 💋 pic.twitter.com/KByEiirSdZ — Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) January 10, 2025

– Vanessa Hudgens, who has been in the headlines in the pro wrestling community for the past couple of weeks following cameo appearances on various WWE programming, is back once again. The actress took to social media this week to pledge her allegiance to the United States of Chelsea Green. As noted, Green vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s United States Championship is planned for tonight’s SmackDown in Portland, Oregon.

A referência a HSM! ❤️ Vanessa Hudgens em vídeo de apoio para a lutadora de WWE Chelsea Green. pic.twitter.com/KXZawD00XX — Vanessa Hudgens Brasil (@vahudgensbr) January 10, 2025

