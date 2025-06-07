Another spoiler has surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown from Bakersfield, CA., we have learned of a planned segment for the show.

According to one source, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature a backstage interview segment that includes Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill.

As noted, in addition to that, all six women involved in the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match will be in action, as Rhea Ripley & Stephanie Vaquer & Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia & Naomi is scheduled.

There will also be a sit-down interview with WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria ahead of her title defense against Becky Lynch at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on Saturday night.

Additionally, as we reported earlier today, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was filming backstage for upcoming promotional materials. One of the lines used during filming was “anything worth doing, is worth doing twice,” which would suggest it is WrestleMania 42-related.

Tonight’s show will also feature Aleister Black vs. LA Knight, and all of the men in the Money In The Bank ladder match in action, as well as a final go-home segment involving John Cena, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

