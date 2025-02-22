– As noted, The Rock teased coming to give a gift to New Orleans, believed to be the announcement of WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans, LA. in 2026, and mentioned how he’ll also “f**k someone’s life up,” before latering sharing a post with a video of Cody Rhodes’ gift rolex with a note about it being “time.” In another update heading into tonight’s SmackDown in New Orleans, Wrestle Votes is reporting that there will be direct interaction between The Rock and Cody Rhodes tonight. This is likely why the originally planned Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga match was scrapped.

– Edris Enofe announced he is medically cleared on X.

– WWE.com released the following announcement confirming Mike Tyson for WWE World during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, NV. As noted, Tyson was previously announced for WrestleCon: Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 Week as well.

WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson is bringing his legendary presence to WWE World on Sunday, April 20 – and you won’t want to miss it! The WWE World Superstar lineup is growing, with more exciting announcements, exclusive photo ops, autograph sessions, and surprises just around the corner. While General Admission tickets are available now, keep an eye out for opportunities to purchase tickets for photo ops and autograph sessions in the coming weeks! The excitement is just getting started. Get ready for a jam-packed 5-day experience with unforgettable moments and the very best of WWE!

– Madison Square Garden issued the following today to announce Logan Paul for the upcoming episode of WWE Raw on Netflix emanating from the building on March 10.