WWE and 2K Season is here.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix, the true promotional push began for this year’s brand new WWE 2K25 video game.

In an update, WWE 2K25 will introduce special Deadman and Bloodline editions alongside the standard release. These editions will feature iconic cover art showcasing The Undertaker and Roman Reigns with The Bloodline.

“The Deadman” edition with The Undertaker cover art was revealed today.

As an added bonus, pre-orders will reportedly include the exclusive Wyatt Sick DLC Pack, featuring all five members of the faction.

The official WWE 2K25 announcements will be released on Tuesday morning.

The Deadman Rises… Again. ⚰️ No one escapes the darkness when The Undertaker arrives. Rest in peace… or don’t. #WWE2K25 pic.twitter.com/5ljilaROY0 — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) January 27, 2025

